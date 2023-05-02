Stolen Rickshaws Recovered, One Arrested
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 08:17 PM
Swabi police here on Tuesday arrested a thief and recovered three stolen rickshaws and spare parts of two tri-wheelers from his possession
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Swabi police here on Tuesday arrested a thief and recovered three stolen rickshaws and spare parts of two tri-wheelers from his possession.
According to District Police Office, a police team led by Station House Officer, Ajab Durrani recovered three rickshaws, spare parts, engines and the scrape of two tri-wheelers from the possession of Muhammad Hanif.
Police said that the arrested criminal was a professional thief who was involved in selling spare parts of stolen rickshaws after dismantling them.
A case has been registered against the arrested criminal and an investigation was underway.