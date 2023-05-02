Stolen rickshaws recovered, one arrested

Swabi police here on Tuesday arrested a thief and recovered three stolen rickshaws and spare parts of two tri-wheelers from his possession

According to District Police Office, a police team led by Station House Officer, Ajab Durrani recovered three rickshaws, spare parts, engines and the scrape of two tri-wheelers from the possession of Muhammad Hanif.

Police said that the arrested criminal was a professional thief who was involved in selling spare parts of stolen rickshaws after dismantling them.

A case has been registered against the arrested criminal and an investigation was underway.