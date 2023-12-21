Stolen solar plates recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Solar plates worth 700,000 were recovered from possession of two accused in limits of Mahmood Kot police station.

According to police, SHO of the police station conducted raid on tip off to recover the solar powered electric converter.

The arrested accused being identified as Junaid and Hafeez had theft the plates from rooftop of nearby houses in Kot Addu few days ago.

SHO of the police station appealed to the masses to inform the police on 15 immediately after tracing any crime in their location or surrounding areas.

He vowed to continue action against the criminals unabated in future as well until purge the area to be crime-free zone.