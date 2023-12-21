Open Menu

Stolen Solar Plates Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Stolen solar plates recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Solar plates worth 700,000 were recovered from possession of two accused in limits of Mahmood Kot police station.

According to police, SHO of the police station conducted raid on tip off to recover the solar powered electric converter.

The arrested accused being identified as Junaid and Hafeez had theft the plates from rooftop of nearby houses in Kot Addu few days ago.

SHO of the police station appealed to the masses to inform the police on 15 immediately after tracing any crime in their location or surrounding areas.

He vowed to continue action against the criminals unabated in future as well until purge the area to be crime-free zone.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kot Addu Criminals From

Recent Stories

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

14 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

1 hour ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

2 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

2 hours ago
 Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

5 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

14 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

14 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

14 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

14 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan