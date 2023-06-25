Open Menu

Stolen Solar Plates Recovered, Two Held

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :City Jalalpur police have recovered stolen solar plates and arrested two criminals during an operation launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, police set up a picket at Chowk Sarwani Chowk in premises of City Jalalpur police station when they stopped a dubious auto-rickshaw.

During searching, the police recovered solar plateds of worth Rs 4.

5 million from the rickshaw and arrested two outlaws from the scene.

Police sources said that the solar plates were stolen from the tubewell of Akhtar Joiya resident of Ahmedpur Sharqia in premises of Sadar Ahmedpur Sharqia police station.

Police said that the case was registered at the concerned police station while the Multan police have informed the concerned police for further legal procedure, police sources added.

