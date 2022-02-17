UrduPoint.com

Stolen Timber Recovered, Accused Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Police recovered stolen timber worth hundreds of thousands of rupees and arrested an accused involved into the crime on Thursday.

According to police sources, operation was launched in collaboration with Forest Department officials in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area, outskirts of the district Muzaffargarh against timber mafia.

Police foiled attempt to steal valuable timber worth hundreds of thousands rupees and arrested a timber mafia operative.

Police took the truck, including the stolen timber into their custody, and started the investigation.

