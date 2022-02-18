UrduPoint.com

Stolen Timber Recovered, Four Accused Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:21 PM

Police recovered stolen timber worth of millions rupees and arrested four accused on the spot who were involved into the crime on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Police recovered stolen timber worth of millions rupees and arrested four accused on the spot who were involved into the crime on Friday.

According to police sources, operation was launched in collaboration with Forest Department personnels at Mian Walli road near Pathan hotel Chowk, outskirts of the district Muzaffargarh against timber mafia.

Police foiled attempt to steal valuable timber worth hundreds of thousands rupees and arrested the timber truck driver named Saeed Gul along with three of his accomplices. The driver was stated to have been moving away with stolen timber when the security team apprehended him.

Security officials took the truck, including the stolen timber into their custody. Separate cases were registered on report of block officer named Muneer Hussain against the criminals.

The value of the stolen timber was stated to be Rs. 501,625 approximately.

