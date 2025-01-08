Stolen timber seized,suspect arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) District police on Wednesday seized a rickshaw loaded with illegally cut timber from a government forest and apprehended one suspect,while three others managed to escape here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson,four individuals were cutting timber from the forest located in 438/TDA.

Upon information, the police raided and arrested one suspect,Amir,while other three suspects-- Munir,Imtiaz and Zain Mughal fled.The team seized the timber and impounded a rickshaw.

A case was registered on a report filed by the forest department,added spokesperson.