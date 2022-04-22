UrduPoint.com

Stolen Trolley Worth Rs 1.2 Million Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Local police recovered a stolen trolley worth Rs 1.2 millions and also claimed to arrest another four proclaimed offenders during different raids in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Local police recovered a stolen trolley worth Rs 1.2 millions and also claimed to arrest another four proclaimed offenders during different raids in Muzaffargarh.

Following instruction from District Police Officer Capt Retd Tariq Willayat, a police team led by SHO Najeebullah raided and recovered 18-feet stolen trolley.

The police also recovered 1400 gram charas and illegal pistol from the possession of two other outlaws identified as Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Arshid.

