Stolen USC sugar recovered, three outlaws booked

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrate recovered illegally stored and stolen sugar bags and packets from a warehouse in suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Muhammad Iqbal Abbasi, raided at house of Imtiaz Hussain son of Ahmed Bukhash and recovered 29 bags of sugar.

Among 29 bags, 16 bags belonged to Utility Stores sugar.

They also recovered packets inscribed with USC monogram.

One person was arrested on the spot.

However, cases were registered against the three outlaws including two officials from Utility Stores Corporation.