Stolen vehicle recovered in Sanjawi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Levies Force recovered a stolen vehicle at Chuteer near Sanjawi area of Ziarat district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Captain (retd) Mehrullah Badeni, Levies force team conducted successful raid at a place and recovered a stolen vehicle which was lifted from Loralai area on other day.

Levies force started search to arrest outlaw.