Stolen Vehicle With Replacing Chassis Number Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

Stolen vehicle with replacing chassis number recovered

Police accompanied by In-charge Khidmat Center arrested an accused who involved in replacing chassis number engraved on engine and recovered a vehicle here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Police accompanied by In-charge Khidmat Center arrested an accused who involved in replacing chassis number engraved on engine and recovered a vehicle here on Saturday.

According to In-charge of the center Zohaib Hussain, police, on a tip off, took action and arrested the accused named Naseer.

He said the accused had removed engraved number by cutting a part of the engine, substituting it with another chassis number and subsequently get the ownership changed.

District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas congratulated performance of the police for taking exclusive action by tracing the forgery appearing through changing the chassis number.

More Stories From Pakistan

