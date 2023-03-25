UrduPoint.com

Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Stolen vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two member gang involved in the incidents of robbery and motorcycle theft and recovered 09 stolen motorcycles, 02 rickshaws and cash amounting Rs 12,500 from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police held Shebi gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft along with his accomplice, identified as Shoaib Alias Shebi and Burhan.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SHO said that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan while congratulating the Saddar Wah Police team said that the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets would be punished strictly.

