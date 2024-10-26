Stolen wood recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Forest Division of Layyah has recovered huge quantity of stolen wood in suburban town during a raid.

Official sources said the raid was conducted at Adda Jangi, tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, on a tip-off, with the help of police.

The wood logs were being loaded to a vehicle, it was learnt. Divisional Forest Officer Iftikhar Ali reached the location and seized the stolen wood. The thieves, however, fled the scene due to darkness of night, it was said.

The Forest Officer said the value of the recovered wood was estimated at around Rs 5 lakh.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police have registered a case.