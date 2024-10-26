Stolen Wood Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Forest Division of Layyah has recovered huge quantity of stolen wood in suburban town during a raid.
Official sources said the raid was conducted at Adda Jangi, tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, on a tip-off, with the help of police.
The wood logs were being loaded to a vehicle, it was learnt. Divisional Forest Officer Iftikhar Ali reached the location and seized the stolen wood. The thieves, however, fled the scene due to darkness of night, it was said.
The Forest Officer said the value of the recovered wood was estimated at around Rs 5 lakh.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemns Israeli attack on Iran1 minute ago
-
CM congratulates nation on winning cricket test series1 minute ago
-
Kashmir Black Day: Remembering Syed Ali Geelani, icon of resistance against Indian oppression1 minute ago
-
Dera police officials reviews security arrangements at High Court, judicial complex1 minute ago
-
Kashmiri never accepted illegal occupation, continued struggle for freedom: Naqash2 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance lauds FBR for highlighting ongoing battle with tax evasion2 minutes ago
-
LG deputy director meets Nikah registrars12 minutes ago
-
7 gangsters arrested22 minutes ago
-
200 Diwali gift packs distributed32 minutes ago
-
26th Amendment: PPP Multan marks 'Youm-e-Tashakur'32 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker congratulates Justice Yahya Afridi on taking oath as CJP42 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, New Zealand counterpart agree to jointly explore avenues for further strengthening of ties52 minutes ago