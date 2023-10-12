Stone Blasting Injures Woman, Villagers For Action
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A woman was injured by a stone during a blasting at Gammon Hill at
Chak No 126-SB in Sillanwali police limits.
During the blasting, the stone struck a woman identified as Samra Bibi and
injured her.
Residents of the village on Thursday staged a protest and demanded action against the
responsible.
Muhammad Arshad of Chak No-126 SB said, while talking to APP, that stone blasting was
carried out very close to the village and it was a prohibited area for blasting due to its
nearness and often stones fell into houses.
The protestors said people had been injured and lost their lives as well due to blasting near
the village.
On the other hand, a spokesman for the mines department said the area of the hill
where the incident occurred had been sealed, and further action was under way.