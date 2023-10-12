Stone blasting injures woman, villagers for action

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A woman was injured by a stone during a blasting at Gammon Hill at

Chak No 126-SB in Sillanwali police limits.

During the blasting, the stone struck a woman identified as Samra Bibi and

injured her.

Residents of the village on Thursday staged a protest and demanded action against the

responsible.

Muhammad Arshad of Chak No-126 SB said, while talking to APP, that stone blasting was

carried out very close to the village and it was a prohibited area for blasting due to its

nearness and often stones fell into houses.

The protestors said people had been injured and lost their lives as well due to blasting near

the village.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the mines department said the area of the hill

where the incident occurred had been sealed, and further action was under way.