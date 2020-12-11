Stone blasting, sound system banned in capital

The district administration Islamabad here on Friday issued special orders under section 144 to impose ban on use of stone blasting and sound system for two months within the limits of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration Islamabad here on Friday issued special orders under section 144 to impose ban on use of stone blasting and sound system for two months within the limits of Federal capital.

According to notification, fireworks, weapons display and fireworks business will also be banned in the city.

Wall chalking and distribution of posters, hate literature and pamphlets will also be banned in Islamabad, said notification.

Loudspeakers can only be used during Azan and prayers, citizens will not be able to gather illegally.

Citizens should ensure instructions of ban. Police have issued orders to take action against violators, said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat.