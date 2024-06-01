Stone Crusher Market Tax Objections Addressed
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A delegation of the Supreme Council Crusher Market, led by PML-N Member National Assembly Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti met with Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad at his office on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by RTO, the Supreme Council Stone Crusher Market team raised objections to data collected by Federal board of Revenue Sargodha, to which the Chief Commissioner assured them of the correctness of the data and his full cooperation in this regard.
General Secretary Supreme Council Stone Crusher Market, Rana Muhammad Irshad Khan, requested the Chief Commissioner to give time till 3 June for a detailed reply with reference to the statistics and suggested that notices related to the figures be postponed for one week according to the actual data.
It was decided in the meeting after consultation that a detailed meeting should be held with all stakeholders on June 3 and a comprehensive strategy for tax collection would be decided.
RTO Chief Commissioner Dr. Faheem Muhammad in the presence of Muhammad Abid Commissioner Zone 1 and Unit Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Ahmed accepted the demand of the Supreme Council Stone Crusher Market members and assured to solve their tax matters.
Later, MNA Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, and the members of the Supreme Council appreciated the efforts of the Chief Commissioner for a legitimate and justice-based solution of their tax problems.
