Stone crusher owners booked under terrorism act

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Tuesday booked two owners of a stone crusher plant under the anti-terrorism act (ATA) for killing a man during quarrying at Dhoke Gulab in the stone-crushing area of Salargah in the limits of Taxila Police station, police sources said.

According to the police sources, Shakir was working as an excavator machine operator when he was hit by Muneer Idress was present in the area when Shha Khalid and Safeer Khan carried out quarrying through explosives at their stone crusher plant when the flying stones hit him resultantly he died on the spot.

Police sources said that to conceal the death, the stone crusher owners have allegedly hidden the body. On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Subsequently, a case under section 7 of the anti-terrorism act 1997, sections 4 and 5 of the explosive substances act 1908, sections 322, 201 and 109 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) launched a haunt to arrest the nominated accused.