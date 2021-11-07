UrduPoint.com

Stone Crushers, Brick Kilns Sealed For Violating Smog Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Stone crushers, brick kilns sealed for violating smog act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with Regional Transport Authority and Traffic Police Rawalpindi, impounded 51 vehicles, shut 27 stone crushers and five brick kilns in violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) regarding smog control during October 2021.

According to the EPA spokesman, while taking action against polluting vehicles, brick kilns and stone crushers in various parts of the district, the EPA checked 58 stone crushers in the areas of Taxila, Wah Cantt and sealed 27 on violating SOPs.

The teams checked 72 brick kilns in Gujjar Khan, Girja and Dhok Hamida area and sealed five besides registering first information reports against four of them while a fine of Rs 700,000 was also imposed on nine kilns, he added.

Similarly, EPA teams inspected nine hospitals and issued notices to two for not following the SOPs regarding disposal of hospital's waste.

The teams also checked 873 vehicles and challanad 141, emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and imposed a fine amounting Rs 54,500.

"51 vehicles were impounded during the checking which was found spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers", he added.

He further informed that during checking of industrial units, the teams sealed two units, including ZAK steel and Win steel mill, in the area of Rawat while inspecting 23 units.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Fine Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Taxila October

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 202 ..

Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Upd ..

1 hour ago
 Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security ..

Lockheed Martin to showcase 21st century security solutions at Dubai Airshow

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of France

2 hours ago
 UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss coopera ..

UAE, Serbia Ministers of Education discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 70 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes cen ..

Masdar City-developed ‘smart garden’ takes centre stage at Expo Dubai World ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.