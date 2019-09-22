Stone crushers continue crushing despite ban

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Stone Crushing Plants owners Sunday have started excavation of stones in violation of court's verdict in River Door Havelian thus destroying the agricultural lands in the surrounding areas as well.

According to details, after the Supreme Court's clear verdict and a ban on the excavation of stones and gravel in River Door the owners have started violation at Kalo Maira, Nowhshara, Khulian, Rajoia, Khulian Bala and Chamba where precious agricultural land is being destroyed.

The excavation is also lowering the water level in the River Door which is reducing cultivation area and causing land sliding.

People of the affected villages have demanded for the implementation of court orders to avoid land erosion and destruction of agricultural land.