Stone-crushing industry creating job opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Stone Crushing Action Committee is playing a crucial role in ensuring protection of traders in the stone-crushing market and providing respectable employment opportunities to industry workers.

This was stated by the committee's patron-in-chief, Khan Abdul Waheed Khan, along with other members while talking to the media on Wednesday.

Committee members including Chaudhry Hanif Gujjar,Sufi Anwar Sandhu,Rana Irshad Ahmed Khan, Rana Nadeem Ahmed Khan, Syed Fazal Shah Shirazi, and others were also present. The committee members said the reopening of long-closed crushers and plants had created thousands of job opportunities, contributing significantly to economic stability in the region.

They said the committee played a vital role in addressing concerns related to the FBR, WAPDA, environmental agencies, and other governmental departments.

The committee leaders strongly criticised those spreading baseless rumours, calling them misguided individuals who would eventually face embarrassment. They urged traders not to fall for false propaganda and to remain focused on their business growth.

Reaffirming their commitment, the Stone Action Committee vowed to continue taking all necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of individuals associated with the stone crushing industry.