Stone pelting by mob causes injuries to AEC staffers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Three staff members of Anti-Encroachment Cell (AEC) received injuries as a result of stone pelting from angry mob here at Latifabad Unit-8 on Wednesday.

According to Police, a joint team of the officers of Meat Section and AEC of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation led by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad when reached at Latifabad Unit-8 for removal of encroachments and illegal cattle shed in residential area, the citizens encircled them and started pelting stones and resisted the operation.

As a result, three staff members of AEC received injuries and the team retrieved without completing the task.

On complaint, the Station House Officer A-Section Police Station Javed Qureshi registered a case against the persons involved in stone pelting some of them identified as Zahid Qureshi, Faizan Qureshi, Raheel Qureshi and Tanveer. However, no arrest has so far been made by the Police.