UrduPoint.com

Stone Pickers Machines To Make DG Khan Hard Terrain In Tribal Area Cultivable

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Stone pickers machines to make DG Khan hard terrain in tribal area cultivable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Stone picker machines would be utilized to make hard land of Dera Ghazi Khan's mountainous tribal area cultivable under a novel project launched by secretary agriculture south Punjab on Wednesday.

Saqib Ali Ateel formally inaugurated the project by operating an imported stone picker machine saying its local version would be produced by Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) Multan through reverse engineering to make the initiative cost effective.

The machines were imported from Turkey at a cost of over Rs 30 million that can collect and lift stones of the size 30-300 mm and can be operated by a 100 Horse Power four-wheel tractor, Saqib said.

He said that tribal area land would be freed from stones without any cost to around 200 farmers who would be selected through a transparent process of draw.

The machine would operate free for ten (10) hours at the land of farmers filtered out through draw, Saqib said adding that this one of its kind initiative was launched for the first time anywhere in the country to realize the dream of making mountainous areas agriculture rich in south Punjab to improve financial standing of farmers.

Divisional engineer Nadeem Iqbal said the project became operational after the company consultant gave a detailed demonstration of how machine should be operated.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Turkey Agriculture Company Dera Ghazi Khan From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

Land dispute claims three lives in Quetta

2 hours ago
 Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abb ..

Two Assistant superintendents of district Jail Abbottabad promoted

2 hours ago
 25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered ..

25 including 2 POs arrested, arms, drugs recovered

2 hours ago
 Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on J ..

Livestock dept to distribute 90 poultry units on July 7

2 hours ago
 SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

2 hours ago
 Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on goo ..

Islamabad traffic police officials rewarded on good performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.