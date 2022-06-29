Stone pickers machines to make DG Khan hard terrain in tribal area cultivable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Stone picker machines would be utilized to make hard land of Dera Ghazi Khan's mountainous tribal area cultivable under a novel project launched by secretary agriculture south Punjab on Wednesday.

Saqib Ali Ateel formally inaugurated the project by operating an imported stone picker machine saying its local version would be produced by Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) Multan through reverse engineering to make the initiative cost effective.

The machines were imported from Turkey at a cost of over Rs 30 million that can collect and lift stones of the size 30-300 mm and can be operated by a 100 Horse Power four-wheel tractor, Saqib said.

He said that tribal area land would be freed from stones without any cost to around 200 farmers who would be selected through a transparent process of draw.

The machine would operate free for ten (10) hours at the land of farmers filtered out through draw, Saqib said adding that this one of its kind initiative was launched for the first time anywhere in the country to realize the dream of making mountainous areas agriculture rich in south Punjab to improve financial standing of farmers.

Divisional engineer Nadeem Iqbal said the project became operational after the company consultant gave a detailed demonstration of how machine should be operated.