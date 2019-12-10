Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt; Azam Khan Swati urges opposition parties

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said in a bid to solidify democracy and economy, the opposition parties should stop hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government so that it could complete its constitutional tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said in a bid to solidify democracy and economy, the opposition parties should stop hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government so that it could complete its constitutional tenure.

He said the government was facing inherited challenges of inflation, poverty and unemployment but we were striving hard to bring relief for the people, he expressed these views in a private news channel programme.

In order to strengthen farmer community, the minister said a subsidy amounting to Rs100 billion had been provided to agri sector.

In reply to a question, he said the accountability was the most difficult process in our society but judiciary and National Accountability Bureau was discharging their professional obligations as per law of the land in the best interest of the country.

The minister said the opposition parties should support the incumbent government for running the democratic system in a befitting manner.

About in-house change, Azam Khan Swati said, no member from opposition benches had ever talked about this undemocratic move.

He said the PTI government after coming into power had to face economic challenges left by the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He accused the previous government of PML-N for badly damaging the infrastructure, due to which, the people were confronted with multiple problems.

The PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan was leaving no stone unturned to uplift economic and agri sectors, he assured.