UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Stop Nawaz Sharif From Delivering Speech If You Can’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:33 PM

‘Stop Nawaz Sharif from delivering speech if you can’

Maryam Nawaz says PEMRA was not invoked when abusive language and civil-disobedience was suggested on a container nor was any person stopped from doing all this, so why they [PTI] are so much afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s speech.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) In what could be said reaction to Shahbaz Gill’s warning to tv channels regarding possible telecast of Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC), PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that why they [PTI] afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif neither stopped anyone when abusive language was used on containers, civil disobedience including tearing electricity bills and attack on police vans was suggested nor had he invoked PEMRA.

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, had warned TV channels of strict action by PEMRA if speech of what he said “fugitive Nawaz Sharif” was aired.

He questioned that how was it possible for a fugitive person to take part in political activities or to deliver speeches.

On Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to virtually join the opposition’s APC.

The All Parties Conference would be held on September 20 and PML-N has announced an 11-member delegation to attend the conference. The delegation will be led by Shahbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Pakistan Peoples Party September Muslim TV All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

First XI cricket teams players and officials teste ..

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 202,800 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

Bagnaia fastest in Emilia-Romagna MotoGP third pra ..

7 minutes ago

Airstrikes on Taliban Base in Afghanistan's Northe ..

7 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar assures commitment to resolve people' ..

7 minutes ago

Toyota on pole for 88th Le Mans 24 Hour held witho ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.