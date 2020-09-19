‘Stop Nawaz Sharif from delivering speech if you can’

(@fidahassanain)

Maryam Nawaz says PEMRA was not invoked when abusive language and civil-disobedience was suggested on a container nor was any person stopped from doing all this, so why they [PTI] are so much afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s speech.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2020) In what could be said reaction to Shahbaz Gill’s warning to tv channels regarding possible telecast of Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC), PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that why they [PTI] afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC.

Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif neither stopped anyone when abusive language was used on containers, civil disobedience including tearing electricity bills and attack on police vans was suggested nor had he invoked PEMRA.

Earlier, Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, had warned TV channels of strict action by PEMRA if speech of what he said “fugitive Nawaz Sharif” was aired.

He questioned that how was it possible for a fugitive person to take part in political activities or to deliver speeches.

On Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to virtually join the opposition’s APC.

The All Parties Conference would be held on September 20 and PML-N has announced an 11-member delegation to attend the conference. The delegation will be led by Shahbaz Sharif.