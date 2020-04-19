Stop political mudslinging, serve Pakistan:PTI leaders advice PPP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have advised the ruling party PPP of Sindh to have a mercy on the nation and country at least during the coronavirus pandemic, stop their mudslinging campaign against the Federal government and focus their attention and energies on serving people of Pakistan.

Opposition leader in Sindh assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, addressing a press conference in the Insaf House here Sunday, said previous day Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani claimed that they were PTI leaders, allegedly Ali Zaidi and Faisal Vawda, who had held press conferences. He said Sindh chief minister himself says that the federal government is doing a good job; however, other PPP leaders are giving statements against the Prime Minister.

He said the PPP had already rocked the boat of Pakistan. Now we earnestly request them to serve the people. He said the federal government has already given 10000 kits. He said the federal government had already issued the national action plan and SOPs. He said complete details are available about the material provided by the federal government to the provinces till March 17. He reminded that the facility of quarantine was initiated by the federal government.

Naqvi said that there are 29 districts in Sindh and the presence of coronavirus in 18 of them is accepted. In remaining 11 districts either the virus is not present or tests are not being conducted. He said from these 18 districts, in six districts only five cases are reported.

He said it is our opinion that that strict lockdown was never ensured in the province. Only some central roads of the megacity are closed, while whole interior Sindh is open. He said three days ago the Prime Minister had asked to relax the lockdown and the Sindh government had said they would make it further strict. However, due to their falling popularity amongst masses the Sindh rulers allowed bakers and factories to resume work.

He said we will not allow the Sindh government to play on both sides of the wicket. He said we believe in telling the truth and continue to tell the truth. He said in Pakistan more employments can be created in agricultural and construction sectors.

However, talking on the occasion, PTI Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil said that at this time we do not want to criticize the PPP government in Sindh and we have no differences with it.

He said if the PPP takes one step forward, we are ready to take 20 steps. He said the PPP may criticize the federal government and we will not object on it. However, we want to tell them to avoid politics of fear and chaos in Sindh.

He said the chief minister Sindh claims that the growth ratio of coronavirus in Sindh is highest in the world. He said daily dozens of citizens are arrested on the pretext of lockdown and detained together in congested groups, which will further increase their chances of catching the virus. He said doctors say that in hospital more dead bodies are brought than patients. He said the chief minister accepts that lung conditions of these dead bodies are same as the victims of coronavirus. He asked the chief minister to stop spreading this panic and fear.

Haleem Adil said that the Ehsaas program is the biggest welfare program in the history of Pakistan and it is above any politics. He said in just 9 days, more than Rs53billion have already been distributed under this program amongst 4.4million families. He said in Sindh Rs8billion have been distributed amongst 1503000 families. He said this great job is done by the great Pakistani, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it is a shame that PPP leaders are displaying their pictures and posters on DC offices. He said Ehsaas program funds are not given from the pockets of PPP, Zardari and Omni Group. He said the Sindh government had claimed to give ration to 2 million families, but would Saeed Ghani and Murtaza Wahab tell people, how many families have gotten this ration. He asked the bureaucracy of Sindh to stop being the political stooges of the PPP. He said we will visit every district and unveil the faces of politicized officers.

He said federal government has given more aid to Sindh than any other province. He said relief material has already been provided to all government hospitals of Sindh. He said after NFC Award and the 18th amendments provincial governments have more powers. He said from the Rs12billion package of Sindh government Rs6billion belonged to the health department. He said linking coronavirus to religious people and Zaireen is wrong. He asked how this virus spread in Italy and Europe, certainly not through our religious people. He said Ulema and the government are on the same page. He said we appeal the citizens to follow the SOPs during the holy month of Ramzan. He said due to the prayers of people in the holy month we will defeat this virus.