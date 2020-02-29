Stopover of Awam Express in Lahore

The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express, run between Karachi and Peshawar, to stop at Gujranwala Cantt Railway station to facilitate people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 13-Up/14-Dn Awam Express, run between Karachi and Peshawar, to stop at Gujranwala Cantt Railway station to facilitate people.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the facility will be allowedtemporarily.