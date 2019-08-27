Stoppage of illegal mining, legislating mining sector save Rs308mn: Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The Provincial Government saved up to Rs308 million through stoppages of illegal mining and bringing the mining sector under proper legislation in Malakand Division, the official sources informed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Provincial Government saved up to Rs308 million through stoppages of illegal mining and bringing the mining sector under proper legislation in Malakand Division, the official sources informed.

An official of the Mining Department Malakand Division informed that millions of rupees were saved after measures taken by the Deputy Director Technical Malakand Division about halting the illegal mining and brining the mining sector under proper legislation network. For the first time mines were auctioned in Shangla and Upper Dir District, he added.

The Mining Department Malakand Division auctioned mines worth Rs166 in Swat district, Rs111.1 million in Shangla District, Rs12million in Chitral district, Rs15.6million Malakand district and Rs.2.738milion in Dir Upper district.