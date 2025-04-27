Storage projects near completion to supply 1 m gallons water daily to Rawalpindi Cantt: Malik Abrar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) There is good news for the residents of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment areas as the construction of modern underground tanks with 1 million gallons of water per day storage capacity have entered final stages.

“These projects aim to provide a lasting solution to the longstanding water shortage in local communities, ensuring improved supply and overcoming the seasonal scarcity, especially during the summer months,” Member of the National Assembly from NA-55, Malik Abrar Ahmad said while talking to APP.

Malik Abrar, who is also President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rawalpindi Division, said the work on the projects had been expedited through Federal and provincial grants.

He further said every year with the onset of summer, the residents of both Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonments faced severe water shortages due to the lack of nearby water storage facilities.

“Keeping this critical issue in view, the allocated funds are being prioritized for these vital projects to ensure timely and sufficient water supply to the public during the ongoing summer,” he added.

Malik Abrar said the construction of underground tanks at Bhata Chowk, with a storage capacity of 200,000 gallons per day, and Gawalmandi, with a capacity of 100,000 gallons per day was progressing on fast-track basis.

Similarly, the projects at Naseerabad, Barf Khana Chowk, Ghazi Abad, Afshan Colony, Tench Bhatta, Tahli Mohri, and Wards 7, 8, 9, and 10 of Chaklala Cantonment, each designed to store 50,000 gallons daily, were expected to complete by next month, he added.

With the completion of all projects, 100% water supply coverage in the respective areas would be achieved, he added.

To a question, Malik Abrar mentioned that some of the water storage projects were being executed by the Public Health Engineering Department teams, while others were being managed by Cantonment board teams, who were working round the clock to complete them.

He further said Rs 85 million was being spent to lay new water supply and sewerage lines, which would significantly improve both water distribution and drainage systems.

Malik Abrar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for their special interest and commitment to addressing the needs of the Rawalpindi Cantonment residents.

He emphasized that the way the federal and provincial leadership had prioritized the issues of Rawalpindi residents was highly appreciated.

"InshaAllah, the PML-N will continue to stand with the people of the cantonment and work tirelessly for their well-being. The people of the cantonment live in our hearts, and their prosperity remains the core of our political mission," he added.