Open Menu

Store Of Poultry Farm Gutted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Store of poultry farm gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Precious materials in the store of a poultry farm were reduced to ashes in a fire in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the store of a poultry farm at Chak No.

72-RB BAhmani Wala due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials including egg trays.

Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

3 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

21 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

24 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

24 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

24 hours ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan