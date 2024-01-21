Store Of Poultry Farm Gutted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Precious materials in the store of a poultry farm were reduced to ashes in a fire in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in the store of a poultry farm at Chak No.
72-RB BAhmani Wala due to short-circuiting. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials including egg trays.
Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and controlled the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gang involved in distributing fake currency among BISP beneficiaries busted1 minute ago
-
APHC leaders, organizations pay glowing tributes to Gaw Kadal martyrs1 minute ago
-
Five arrested over gambling11 minutes ago
-
Retired bureaucrat passes away11 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Rana Sana11 minutes ago
-
66 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region11 minutes ago
-
Youth’s body found from canal11 minutes ago
-
ECP finalises nationwide classification for 92,500 polling stations11 minutes ago
-
5 mound dead chicken seized, five held21 minutes ago
-
Dumper crushed to death one, critically injured two others21 minutes ago
-
One dead, six injured in three accidents41 minutes ago
-
Developmental network to be established in Chitral district if elected MNA: Muhammad Talha Mehmood51 minutes ago