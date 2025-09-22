Open Menu

Store Room Of NBP's Main Branch In Hyderabad Catches Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 10:52 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) main branch on Fatima Jinnah road caught fire here on Monday evening, gutting furniture and documents in the incidents.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 Dilbar Halepto informed that the blazes engulfed the bank's storeroom located in its basement.

According to him, on the basis of initial investigation it appeared that a short circuit had triggered the fire.

He told that the incident happened after the banking hours.The spokesman apprised that a fire fighting team of Rescue 1122 successfully doused the blazes and prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.He added that no casualty occured in the incident.

