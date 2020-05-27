UrduPoint.com
Stored Wheat To Be Recovered Any At Cost, DC Says

Wed 27th May 2020

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that under anti- hoarding ordinance 2020 stored wheat will be recovered at any cost.

Deputy Commissioner has warned such elements for shifting the hoarded at the wheat procurement centers voluntarily otherwise district administration will trace the stored wheat.

Deputy Commissioner has expressed the views while addressing a meeting regarding wheat procurement drive attended by commissioner agents and Mills owners and said that trade was prophetic profession, therefore, hoarding the agricultural commodities like wheat was not permissible.

He said the trader community for shifting the wheat at procurement centers; on the occasion the mills owners, commission agents and traders have promised to shift the wheat at wheat procurement centers within 3 days.

DFC Muhammad Toufeeq has told that gunny bags including wheat was starting reaching the procurement centers and the set target will be achieved soon.

