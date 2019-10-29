UrduPoint.com
Storekeeper Shot Dead Over Robbery Resistance

A man was killed in an incident of robbery in Factory Area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed in an incident of robbery in Factory Area police limits.

Police sources said on Tuesday that Muhammad Hamza s/o Muhammad Ashraf (22) resident of Factory Area, owner of Punjab Pharmacy was present at his medical store situated in front of Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital at Sillanwali road on Monday night at 11 pm when some unknown armed persons entered the store and try to looting cash, on resistance they killed Hamza and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

