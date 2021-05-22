UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storm Causes Power Outage In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 09:14 PM

Storm causes power outage in Hyderabad

A strong dust storm hit Hyderabad on Saturday evening which caused felling trees and signboards in some parts of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A strong dust storm hit Hyderabad on Saturday evening which caused felling trees and signboards in some parts of the city.

The storm triggered a power outage in the city with Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) informing that 90 out of over 100 feeders in Hyderabad had been shutdown for the safety reasons.

No loss of life or serious damage to properties was reported immediately.

The storm was also followed by light downpour.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar told that the power supply from 90 electric feeders of 11 KV had been suspended for the safety reasons.

He said the Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has directed the field staff and the officers to strictly follow the safety protocols whole restoring the electric supply.

He said the HESCO staff was alert and after taking clearance once the weather normalized the power restoration would be started.

The spokesman told that the General Manager Operation Abdul Ahad and HESCO Power Control Center's In Charge Ghulam Rasool Unar would personally supervise the power supply restoration.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Company Alert Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Tadweer collects 588,425.00 Tons of waste in Q1 20 ..

16 minutes ago

HBL and Katalyst Labs partner for Startup Accelera ..

1 hour ago

Sindh govt decides to continue COVID restrictions ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

1 minute ago

PTI women wing rally condemns Israeli brutalities ..

1 minute ago

CM directs utilising communication strategies to a ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.