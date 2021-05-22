Storm causes power outage in Hyderabad

A strong dust storm hit Hyderabad on Saturday evening which caused felling trees and signboards in some parts of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A strong dust storm hit Hyderabad on Saturday evening which caused felling trees and signboards in some parts of the city.

The storm triggered a power outage in the city with Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) informing that 90 out of over 100 feeders in Hyderabad had been shutdown for the safety reasons.

No loss of life or serious damage to properties was reported immediately.

The storm was also followed by light downpour.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar told that the power supply from 90 electric feeders of 11 KV had been suspended for the safety reasons.

He said the Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has directed the field staff and the officers to strictly follow the safety protocols whole restoring the electric supply.

He said the HESCO staff was alert and after taking clearance once the weather normalized the power restoration would be started.

The spokesman told that the General Manager Operation Abdul Ahad and HESCO Power Control Center's In Charge Ghulam Rasool Unar would personally supervise the power supply restoration.