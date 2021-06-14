Storm damages dozens of PESCO feeders across KP

Gusty winds and storm yesterday affected dozens of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) feeders across the province suspending power supply to a large population, PESCO spokesman informed on Monday

It said the storm affected feeders in areas including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber and Swat adding Mardan was the most affected with regard to feeders' damage.

According to PESCO in Mardan, 35 feeders were affected by the high-speed winds and storm while in Hazara 15 feeders were affected. In Khyber district, 14 feeders were affected while in Swabi, 5 and in Swat and Peshawar each, 4 feeders were affected.

The PESCO spokesman said that the repair work was underway on all the affected feeders across the province adding over 100 feeders have been restored. Repair works on the remaining affected feeders is underway, he told.