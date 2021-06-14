UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storm Damages Dozens Of PESCO Feeders Across KP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:41 PM

Storm damages dozens of PESCO feeders across KP

Gusty winds and storm yesterday affected dozens of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) feeders across the province suspending power supply to a large population, PESCO spokesman informed on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Gusty winds and storm yesterday affected dozens of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) feeders across the province suspending power supply to a large population, PESCO spokesman informed on Monday.

It said the storm affected feeders in areas including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber and Swat adding Mardan was the most affected with regard to feeders' damage.

According to PESCO in Mardan, 35 feeders were affected by the high-speed winds and storm while in Hazara 15 feeders were affected. In Khyber district, 14 feeders were affected while in Swabi, 5 and in Swat and Peshawar each, 4 feeders were affected.

The PESCO spokesman said that the repair work was underway on all the affected feeders across the province adding over 100 feeders have been restored. Repair works on the remaining affected feeders is underway, he told.

Related Topics

Storm Peshawar Swat Company Mardan Swabi All PESCO

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

6 seconds ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

17 seconds ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

14 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

15 minutes ago

Nine dead,1062 injured in 928 crashes in Punjab

4 minutes ago

German stocks record small gains on Monday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.