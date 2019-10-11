UrduPoint.com
Storm Kills Three Youth In Kohistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:07 PM

Storm kills three youth in Kohistan

A severe wind and rain storm hit Kalam and Indus Kohistan bordering area, killing three youth here on Friday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : A severe wind and rain storm hit Kalam and Indus Kohistan bordering area, killing three youth here on Friday.

Local police said, three youth identified as Saifur, Aziz and Inaan were on way to village when they were caught in a heavy storm.

The youth were unable to hold the ground and fell into a deep gorge.

As a result all the three youth died in gorge. Local people retrieved their bodies from the gorge and shifted them to their village. Later a combined funeral prayers of the three youth was offered and laid to rest.

