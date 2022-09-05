UrduPoint.com

Storm Of Abuse On Social Media Against National Defense Institutions And Spewing Poison Against Their Officers In Public Meetings Is A Link Of Fifth Generation War. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing poison against their officers in public meetings is a link of Fifth Generation War. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Patriotism is the basic unit of the Pakistan Army, every soldier in the Pakistan Army from the soldier to the general repeats loyalty at all levels. Deputy Secretary Information PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) Muslim League Q Deputy Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan has said in a press release that affecting the reputation of national institutions for political purposes is a serious conspiracy against the state.

Patriotism is the basic unit of the Pak Armed Forces He said that every soldier in the Pakistan Army, from the soldier to the general, reiterates his loyalty at all stages. He said From day one, Imran Khan has been promoting a nefarious conspiracy to affect the reputation of Pak Army officers and institution during his public speeches.

He further said that misbehaving on social media against the country's defence institutions and spewing poison in public meetings is the link of the fifth generation war. Only when there is a state will everyone get a chance for politics A person who continues this misbehavior with the state can never succeed in making the shop shine.

Let the people resolutely frustrate the elements that undermine the state Pakistan forces made the defence of the country impregnable.

