Storm of inflation continues in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The storm of inflation continued in the provincial capital as the price of ginger touched the Rs 1000 mark while the district administration claimed to control the rates according to the official price list of various food items.

A visit to the vegetables and fruits markets revealed that the storm of inflation in the markets continued with ginger touching all-time high marks of Rs 1050 per kilogram, garlic at 300 and lemon at 140 per kg remained unchanged.

Onion 50, tomato 80, green pepper 80, peas 250, okra 90 and turnip 80 rupees sold per kg while Potato 110, Kachalo 130, Cauliflower 120, Eggplant 30, Zucchini and Tenda 100 rupees per sale.

Among fruits, apples reached Rs 400, mango Rs 250, peach Rs 220 per kg, Cherries 430, potatoes 260 and bananas 200 per dozen were sold.

The price of live chicken increased by five rupees per kg and now the price jumped to Rs 445 per kg.

In the week it has increased with every passing day as earlier the price of live chicken was Rs 405.