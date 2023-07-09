Open Menu

Storm Of Inflation Continues In City

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Storm of inflation continues in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The storm of inflation continued in the provincial capital as the price of ginger touched the Rs 1000 mark while the district administration claimed to control the rates according to the official price list of various food items.

A visit to the vegetables and fruits markets revealed that the storm of inflation in the markets continued with ginger touching all-time high marks of Rs 1050 per kilogram, garlic at 300 and lemon at 140 per kg remained unchanged.

Onion 50, tomato 80, green pepper 80, peas 250, okra 90 and turnip 80 rupees sold per kg while Potato 110, Kachalo 130, Cauliflower 120, Eggplant 30, Zucchini and Tenda 100 rupees per sale.

Among fruits, apples reached Rs 400, mango Rs 250, peach Rs 220 per kg, Cherries 430, potatoes 260 and bananas 200 per dozen were sold.

The price of live chicken increased by five rupees per kg and now the price jumped to Rs 445 per kg.

In the week it has increased with every passing day as earlier the price of live chicken was Rs 405.

Related Topics

Storm Visit Sale Mango Price Market

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

14 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

16 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

16 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

16 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

20 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

20 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

21 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

22 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan