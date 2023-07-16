Storm of inflation continues in Peshawar, ginger crosses Rs. 1200 per kg mark

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The storm of inflation continued in the provincial capital Peshawar as the price of ginger touched all the time high, while the district administration claimed to control the rates according to the official price list of various food items.

A visit to the vegetables and fruits markets revealed that the storm of inflation in the markets continued with ginger touches all the time high marks of Rs. 1250 per kilogram, garlic, and lemon 300 per kg increased from Rs. 140 each to Rs. 320 and Rs. 300 while Onion is sold at Rs 50, tomato 80, green pepper 80, peas 250, okra 90, and turnip 80 rupees being sold per kg.

Potato 110, Kachalo 130, Cauliflower 120, Eggplant 30, Zucchini and Tenda 100 rupees per kg in the market.

Among fruits, the Apple reached Rs 450, mango Rs 350 and peach Rs 220 per kg while Cher is sold at Rs 430, potato 260 and banana 200 rupees per dozen. The price of live chicken increased by five rupees per kg, and now its price jumped to Rs. 460 per kg. In the week, it has increased with every passing day as earlier the price of live chicken was Rs. 445 per killogram.