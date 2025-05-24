Storm, rain cause power supply from various IESCO feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A powerful thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty winds and rain on Saturday, disrupted power supply across several areas in the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) region due to faults and tripping on 11 kV feeders.

According to an IESCO spokesperson, the severe weather conditions caused faults and tripping at several 11 kv feeders, leading to widespread power outages.

Strong winds led to the uprooting of trees and electricity poles in several locations.

In response, the IESCO's Operations and Construction teams have launched an intensive power restoration drive.

Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Naeem Jan is personally overseeing the restoration efforts from the central control room to ensure a swift return to normalcy.

Residents are strongly advised to maintain a safe distance from downed electrical wires, poles, transformers, meters and other electrical infrastructure.

The IESCO Complaint Office and Helpline (Dial 118) have been fully mobilized and are operational round-the-clock to register and address consumer complaints.