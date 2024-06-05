Storm, Rain Cause Power Suspension To Various Feeders Of IESCO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various areas.
Some 16 feeders of Islamabad Circle and 24 feeders of Rawalpindi City circle were affected due to severe storm and rain, said IESCO spokesman here.
Similarly, power supply to 17 feeders of Rawalpindi Cantt, 18 feeders of Chakwal circle and 18 feeders of Attock circles has
been suspended, he said.
The IESCO teams were making all out efforts to restore power supply to the said affected feeders, he said.
The IESCO regretted for temporary suspension of electricity in the areas connected to the said feeders.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature9 minutes ago
-
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly9 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system9 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP8 minutes ago
-
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archives11 minutes ago
-
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students11 minutes ago
-
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise20 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar24 minutes ago
-
CM fulfils promise to send on Hajj 10 elderly women living in Aafiyat32 minutes ago
-
KU hosts seminar on “Our Land, Our Future” to mark World Environment Day32 minutes ago