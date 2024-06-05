Open Menu

Storm, Rain Cause Power Suspension To Various Feeders Of IESCO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Storm, rain cause power suspension to various feeders of IESCO

Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Power supply from several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday suspended due to storm and rain in various areas.

Some 16 feeders of Islamabad Circle and 24 feeders of Rawalpindi City circle were affected due to severe storm and rain, said IESCO spokesman here.

Similarly, power supply to 17 feeders of Rawalpindi Cantt, 18 feeders of Chakwal circle and 18 feeders of Attock circles has

been suspended, he said.

The IESCO teams were making all out efforts to restore power supply to the said affected feeders, he said.

The IESCO regretted for temporary suspension of electricity in the areas connected to the said feeders.

Related Topics

Islamabad Storm Electricity Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Attock All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

9 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

9 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

9 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

33 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

11 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

11 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

20 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan