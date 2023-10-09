Storm, rain causes tripping of over 50 feeders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Over 50 feeders attached to various grid stations of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) tripped on Monday due to severe storms and rain.

Faults were reported on feeders including Lohi Bhair Highway, Police line, Golra, Ali Pur, Misrial, I- 10/3 and I 10-4. Westraige and New Rawat.

Similarly, power supply from Lalazar, Chontra Kashmir Road, Matoor, Kahuta City, Lithrar, Morgah, Racecourse and Jatla Siyam etc has also been suspended.

The complaint office staff engaged in clearing the faults, the spokesman said.

He also requested the people to keep a safe distance from the electric installation. The consumer could also lodge their complaints on helpline 118 or concern SDO complaint office number.