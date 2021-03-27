Storm-Water Drainage System in Lahore to be completed in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :The Storm-Water Drainage System, planned from Haji Camp to River Ravi here to manage the rain and floodwater in the Lahore metropolis, will be completed in the next year.

This was informed by Deputy Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore Aslam Khan Niazi while talking to APP, here on Saturday. He said that the city's catchments areas receive an average annual downpour of 629-670mm, from which an average of 74.7 per cent of the rainwater comes about in the monsoon season. He said that this water causes flooding and water accumulation besides disturbing the entire life in the city.

He said that WASA had planned to manage this situation and chalked out a comprehensive plan, Monsoon Action Plan 2020, which involved a number of projects -- chiefly Lawrence Road Reservoir Project and Storm-Water Drainage System, which covers the area from Haji Camp to the Ravi River.

Under the 11-kilometre long project, storm-water would be transported to Ravi River via Lakshmi Chowk, McLeod Road, Nabha Road, Chauburji and Shaam Nagar. He said that two sections of drains, including Haji Camp to The Mall, and Jain Mandir to Chauburji, had been made functional so far, which was 60 per cent of the total length of the project.

However, he added that the work from Chauburji to Shamnagar was under progress.

He said that work on the project was under way gradually as per provision of the funds, and the pace of the work depended on availability of the funds in the annual budget.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quality and standard of the project, according to the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and timely completion of the project would be ensured.

He hoped that now no water would accumulate at Lakshmi Chowk during the rainy season because of the project.

He said that the disposal station had been connected to two WAPDA feeders and in case, one of them suffered power outage, the second feeder would keep the disposal station working.

"In case both are shutdown, a generator will kick it into action, he added. He said that in any situation, now the disposal station would remain functional and rainwater would be cleared quickly. He hoped that the project would be completed in the mid of 2022.