Stormy Weather Ravages Bahawalnagar's Cholistan Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Stormy rain and hailstorms, accompanied by strong winds, battered the adjoining regions of Cholistan in Bahawalnagar district on Friday
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Stormy rain and hailstorms, accompanied by strong winds, battered the adjoining regions of Cholistan in Bahawalnagar district on Friday.
According to details, the town of Marot and Khachiwala faced heavy downpours and hailstorms, resulting in the uprooting of solar panels from tube wells and trees at various locations.
Additionally, electricity supply from multiple feeders was disrupted.
Agricultural experts have warned of severe damage to the wheat crop due to the ongoing inclement weather conditions.
APP/adg/378
