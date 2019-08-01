UrduPoint.com
STORY OF PAKISTAN Through Puppets On 2 August At 5pm, At Laiqat Memorial

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:02 PM

STORY OF PAKISTAN Through Puppets on 2 August at 5pm, at Laiqat Memorial

The Pakistan National Council Of the Arts to present a specialpuppet show on the occasion independence celebration "STORY OF PAKISTAN"through puppets reflecting the journey of independence and historical background starting from Mehargarh the ancient civilization & progress throughtime to the great Mughals

Hall RawalpindiIslamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) : The Pakistan National Council Of the Arts to present a specialpuppet show on the occasion independence celebration "STORY OF PAKISTAN"through puppets reflecting the journey of independence and historical background starting from Mehargarh the ancient civilization & progress throughtime to the great Mughals, the coming of British, the war of Independencein 1857 till the end of the journey with the creation of Pakistan.

A treatto watch that blends music, dance, dialogues & narrations with informationand entertainment.This is done by our unseen trained puppeteers workingwith rod puppets. The story is being presented on August 2,and 5 to 8 at5,PM at National Puppet theatre hall Rawalpindi and later on at PNCAauditorium Islamabad

