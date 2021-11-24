Story writer, novelist Dr Rasool Memon passes away

Eminent story writer, novelist and poet Dr Rasool Memon has passed away in a hospital at Mirpurkhas. He was 65

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Eminent story writer, novelist and poet Dr Rasool Memon has passed away in a hospital at Mirpurkhas. He was 65.

Dr Rasool Memon has breathed his last on Wednesday afternoon due to cardiac arrest at Muhammadi Medical college hospital, Mirpurkhas.

The body of late Dr Rasool Memon was shifted to his residence at Karachi where he will be laid to rest at Model colony graveyard on Thursday after Zuhr prayer, the family sources said.

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi and Secretary Shabnam Gul also expressed deep grief and sorrow over sudden demise of the renowned story writer and novelist Dr Rasool Memon and termed his death a great loss for Sindhi literature.

Senior Pathologist Dr Rasool Memon had written 32 books on topics of Sindhi short stories, novels and poetry.