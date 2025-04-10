Open Menu

Storytelling Session Inspires Young Minds At IMCB G-6/3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A storytelling session was successfully held at IMCB G-6/3, bringing together esteemed guests and book enthusiasts.

The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary, Madam Farah Naz Akbar, and Mr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation.

The session aimed to promote literacy, creative writing, and a love for reading among children and young adults.

The event featured engaging storytelling, interactive sessions, and discussions on the importance of literature in shaping young minds.

The session featured captivating stories that sparked imagination and creativity among the attendees.

The participants engaged in interactive discussions, sharing their thoughts and ideas on the stories.

The event emphasized the significance of literacy and reading in personal and academic growth.

"This storytelling session is a wonderful initiative to promote literacy and creative writing among children," said Madam Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary.

"We are committed to supporting initiatives that foster a love for reading and learning," said Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation.

The storytelling session at IMCB G-6/3 was a resounding success, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the organizers, attendees, and esteemed guests.

The event served as a platform for promoting literacy, creativity, and a passion for reading among young minds.

