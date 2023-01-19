UrduPoint.com

STP Campaign Against Underage Drivers In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

STP campaign against underage drivers in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha Traffic Police (STP) has issued fine tickets and impounded several vehicles to various police stations during a campaign against underage drivers in the district.

The STP had launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign for last five days to educate the masses on traffic laws, said police spokesman on Thursday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz, police was ensuring strict action against the violators in all traffic zones.

Similarly, the police had formed special squads to ensure smooth flow of traffic at various roads, he added.

The STP education wing teams were also present on important roads to give safety tips to road users.

The DPO has appealed the parents to demonstrate responsibility by not allowing their underage children to ride the bike or car to avoid accidents. He added that the purpose of the campaign was aimed at protecting precious lives.

Related Topics

Police Education Fine Vehicles Road Car Traffic Sargodha Tariq Aziz All

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

11 minutes ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

23 minutes ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.