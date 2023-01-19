STP campaign against underage drivers in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha Traffic Police (STP) has issued fine tickets and impounded several vehicles to various police stations during a campaign against underage drivers in the district.

The STP had launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign for last five days to educate the masses on traffic laws, said police spokesman on Thursday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Tariq Aziz, police was ensuring strict action against the violators in all traffic zones.

Similarly, the police had formed special squads to ensure smooth flow of traffic at various roads, he added.

The STP education wing teams were also present on important roads to give safety tips to road users.

The DPO has appealed the parents to demonstrate responsibility by not allowing their underage children to ride the bike or car to avoid accidents. He added that the purpose of the campaign was aimed at protecting precious lives.