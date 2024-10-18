STP Chairman postpones protest on Sharjeel Memon’s appeal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Following the announcement of a protest by the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP), Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, reached the residence of STP Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi. Upon the provincial minister's appeal, the STP leader withdrew the protest call.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Memon said that the demands raised by Dr. Qadir Magsi had already been conveyed by the Sindh government to the Federal authorities. "We requested the STP to call off their planned protest scheduled for October 18," Memon added.

On this occasion, Dr. Qadir Magsi urged the Sindh government to engage with the federal government on critical issues. He also announced the postponement of the protest.