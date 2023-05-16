(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Father of Sindh Taraqipasand Party (STP) Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi Tuesday passed away due to heart attack.

He was 85.

Jiand Magsi breathed his last due to cardiac arrest at his residence and would be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Thatta late in the evening, the family sources confirmed.

The STP announced three days mourning over the sad demise.