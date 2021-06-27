UrduPoint.com
STP Denounces Sindh Govt For Carrying Out Crackdown Against Nationalist Leaders On Behest Of BTK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

STP denounces Sindh govt for carrying out crackdown against nationalist leaders on behest of BTK

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Taraqi Pasand (STP) party has condemned the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Sindh government for carrying out a crackdown against the nationalist leaders on behest of the Bahria Town Karachi.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Magsi deplored that the President of Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM) Riaz Chandio and other leaders of his party had been put in the 4th schedule to restrict their movement.

He said the JSM leaders had been barred from leaving their home districts and travelling to other parts of the province.

"Such orders show that the ruling party in Sindh although gets votes in the name of democracy, but in practice they follow the footsteps of dictators," he observed.

The STP chairman recalled the PPP's Sindh government launched a crackdown against the nationalist leaders as soon as they launched a protest movement against the Bahria Town and some other housing schemes whose builders and developers were occupying lands of poor people of the province.

They said under the banner of the Sindh Action Committee, the nationalist leaders had launched a peaceful protest movement against such schemes.

He said the PPP's tough line against the nationalist leaders and the use of the police force to frighten them would not weaken their resolve.

Magsi called for removing the Names of the JSM leaders from the 4th schedule.

