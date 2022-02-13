UrduPoint.com

STP Gives Strike Call On Feb 15 Against Killing Of Innocent Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 10:50 PM

STP gives strike call on Feb 15 against killing of innocent farmers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) Chairman Dr Qadir Magsi has announced strike and protests across Sindh on Tuesday, February 15 for the arrest of the killers of farmers near Qazi Ahmed and the alleged killers of two female students of Larkana Medical University.

In his statement, Dr Qadir Magsi accused the PPP of occupying the private lands of the poor people of Sindh through police and government agencies.

He said that innocent farmers have been brutally killed near Qazi Ahmed and the relatives of the slain have been holding sit-ins with corpses for the last 24 hours but the insensitive provincial rulers did not take any notice.

